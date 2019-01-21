DONE WITH DUMPING: Councillor in a stink over gross find

The Bargara community raised concerns over the amount of McDonalds rubbish littering their coastal town when this photo was taken in 2013 - now illegal campers have defecated into a fast food container and dumped it at the popular beach front.

The Bargara community raised concerns over the amount of McDonalds rubbish littering their coastal town when this photo was taken in 2013 - now illegal campers have defecated into a fast food container and dumped it at the popular beach front. Leah Kidd

BARGARA residents were in for a shock during their morning walk at a popular coastal park when they stumbled across a disgusting site.

A local woman reported to Bundaberg Regional Council divisional representative Greg Barnes that used toilet paper and faeces were left lying on the ground in fast food packaging at Nielson Park yesterday, a gross discovery highlighting a serious dumping problem in the most literal way.

"They used a fast food container, they'd actually defecated in it, and just left it lying on the side there,” he said

The location where the excrement was spotted is often a hotspot for illegal campers, and the councillor for tourism is fed up with the disrespectful treatment of our beautiful tourist locations.

"The parks and gardens crew in Bargara take a lot of pride in (maintaining) down there, and for some of those guys to have to go around in the morning and pick up this sort of stuff is just filthy,” he said.

"It's just not on.”

Cr Barnes said it was unfair on Bargara residents to have to deal with such a mess, and it was often hard to pinpoint the culprits as they would be travellers stopping in Bundy for a short period of time.

"They just throw their rubbish underneath the vans to hide it, they drive off in the morning and just leave it there,” he said.

He said the woman who approached him was concerned about the increased camping on the foreshore and told him how she and a friend would often pick up and dispose of the rubbish left behind.

Cr Barnes said he would like to see increased patrols scheduled in the hopes of catching the offenders in the act.

He submitted the suggestion to council yesterday and the litter was disposed of before noon, and said he didn't understand why the offence happened with plenty of access to public toilets along the waterfront.

He said residents are urged to use BRC's free Snap, Send, Solve app to report issues such as illegal camping and dumping.

"All they've got to do is take a photo, put a couple of quick notes on there and just press the button, it's done,” he said.