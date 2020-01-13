Menu
Latrell Mitchell is no longer a Rooster.
Rugby League

Done deal: Latrell confirms new home

13th Jan 2020 2:13 PM

Latrell Mitchell is officially a Rabbitoh.

After months of speculation, the former Roosters star inked a one-year deal with South Sydney today, confirming his arrival at Redfern for season 2020.

The club has an option in its favour to keep Mitchell for a second year into 2021.

There are reports Mitchell has been told he will play fullback for the Bunnies this season and Souths general manager of football Shane Richardson is confident he will fit in at his new home.

"He has the ability to be one of the best players in the world and from our discussions with him he understands that it's going to take a lot of hard work and effort for him to be at his best consistently and to reach his full potential," Richardson said.

"He will get that opportunity at the Rabbitohs, working with some wonderful mentors here in Wayne (Bennett), Jason (Demetriou), Ben (Hornby), Greg (Inglis), John (Sutton) and Sam (Burgess), and we're really looking forward to seeing Latrell at his peak wearing the famous cardinal and myrtle jersey that so many greats of the game have worn before him.

"He is a very proud indigenous man, a young leader in the indigenous community and we know that he will be of great support to Souths Cares and its programs in the indigenous community."

