Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Horses

Seventh Doncaster for Boss simply Brutal

6th Apr 2019 5:10 PM

GUN three-year-old Brutal has given jockey Glen Boss his seventh Doncaster Mile win with a thoroughly dominant display on day one of The Championships.

Sent forward from a wide barrier, Brutal raced outside leader and edged clear to beat Dreamforce and courageous topweight Hartnell in the $3 million race at Randwick.

"When you've got the vehicle underneath you that can just do what they do - that was the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless," the 49-year-old Boss said.

"He was spectacular. It wasn't that simple but, well, they've got a very good horse here. That's the softest victory I have ever had in the Doncaster."

The O'Reilly colt provided his legendary sire O'Reilly with his second Doncaster winner.

FormGuide

More Stories

brutal doncaster mile dreamforce glen boss hartnell royal randwick
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Busy time as recycling business booms in Bundy

    premium_icon Busy time as recycling business booms in Bundy

    News WITH a car boot full of bottles, it was the first time Bundaberg resident Dossie Bozier had used the recycling scheme since it came in on November 1.

    Hold off on flu jab as numbers climb

    premium_icon Hold off on flu jab as numbers climb

    News Twice as many hit so far in 2019

    LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    premium_icon LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    Politics Recipients on CDC will be able to apply not to be on card

    Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    premium_icon Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    News Safety checks, RBTs conducted at Burnett Heads boat ramp