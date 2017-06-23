24°
Donations needed at Bundy Blood centre

Mikayla Haupt
| 23rd Jun 2017 4:58 PM
GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Local grade 12 students watch on as Michael Pullen gives a plasma donation at Bundaberg's Red Cross Blood Bank. Photo: Selina Ferrais / NewsMail
GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Local grade 12 students watch on as Michael Pullen gives a plasma donation at Bundaberg's Red Cross Blood Bank. Photo: Selina Ferrais / NewsMail Selina Ferrais BUN240214BLO2

THE Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre is calling on the community to donate both blood and plasma over the next two weeks.

Centre spokesman Barry Lynch said there were more than 50 appointments available for whole blood donations, and more than 110 for plasma donations.

"Plasma really is liquid gold, in that it helps to make 18 different life-saving products which cannot be manufactured from artificial sources - only blood donations,” he said.

"These products are used for treatments as diverse as immunisations, patients with severe burns, those with brain disorders - and 15 others.

"We therefore call on people who do not have a donation appointment to please try and make one as soon as they are able at Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre.”

Call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au to donate.

Topics:  blood donations bundaberg bundaberg blood donation centre community helping saving lives

