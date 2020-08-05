Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
Crime

Donations from dead mum stolen from charity

Ali Kuchel
5th Aug 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has had to investigate the theft of donations he made to a charity from his late mother's estate.

A witness told police they saw a woman removing donated items from the Toogoolawah Red Cross on Sunday.

The woman, a 53-year-old from Toogoolawah, allegedly loaded the front seat of her car and trunk with the household items.

Senior Sergeant John Cumner said he donated the goods to the Red Cross.

"In a unique set of circumstances, the property taken was actually donated by myself from my mother's deceased estate," Senior Sergeant Cumner said.

He said the alleged thief was known to police.

Footage of the offence was captured on Somerset Regional Council's CCTV system.

The woman was also issued a separate notice to appear for allegedly driving a vehicle at Morayfield while adversely affected by a dangerous drug.

The woman will appear before Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks red cross toogoolawah police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MILESTONE: South Kolan principal celebrates 25 years in job

        premium_icon MILESTONE: South Kolan principal celebrates 25 years in job

        News Jeff Searle loves teaching and over the years has taught more than one generation of the same family

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Sweet treat: Growers serve up berry exciting dessert

        premium_icon Sweet treat: Growers serve up berry exciting dessert

        News The concept for their new ice-cream was four years in the making.

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Your say: Survey to promote inclusion and access for all

        premium_icon Your say: Survey to promote inclusion and access for all

        News Results collected from the survey will assist in developing the project which aims...

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites