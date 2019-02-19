Donations begin the trek to Townsville

ON THEIR WAY: Wendy Hughes sent 36 boxes of donations to Townsville to help out those affected by the recent floods.

ON THEIR WAY: Wendy Hughes sent 36 boxes of donations to Townsville to help out those affected by the recent floods. Geordi Offord

AFTER dealing with internet trolls and doing hours of hard work, Wendy Hughes has finally sent off her donations to those doing it tough in Townsville.

The NewsMail caught up with the good samaritan last week after she copped criticism for doing a good deed.

Yesterday, a truck picked up 36 boxes of donated goods from Ms Hughes' Bargara home to send to the flood-affected city.

"It just makes my heart so happy,” she said.

"They will enjoy what's in those boxes and finding out what is in them.”

The donations included 15 bottles of vinegar, three boxes of bedding, as well as clothes and shoes for men, women and children of all ages.

Ms Hughes said she would work on cleaning and sorting the supplies for 10 hours each day.

"I didn't mind doing it,” she said.

"But the negativity would take me back a few steps.

"But I'd just say to myself 'Wendy you're doing a good thing, people are going to be warm up there'.

"That made me start to feel good if I was feeling down.”

Due to weight restrictions, not everything could fit on the truck.

"I've got books and toys left over which I will be donating to Second 2 None,” she said.

The donations are expected to reach Townsville by the end of the week.