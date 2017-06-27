Donation to help St Luke's students

CHILDREN at St Luke's Anglican School Early Learning Centre are enjoying play time with donated equipment from Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

The equipment has been provided to the school with the aim of inspiring children towards future careers in health and to reduce any fear they may have about visiting a hospital.

Some of the equipment includes hospital gowns, uniforms, kidney dishes, stethoscopes, x-rays and even dolls with plastered limbs.

"It's great to see the smiles of the children as they play - it shows that providing this equipment is breaking down fears they may have about hospital,” Bundaberg Hospital infrastructure management division officer Pam Jones said.

"Visiting a hospital or medical practice can be scary to children, but introducing them to the clothing, bedside setting and equipment helps familiarise them with what to expect if they do have to come in for a visit.

"Hopefully it also provides that early inspiration that will lead them to pursuing a career in health.

"The equipment comes from across WBHHS facilities, due to some supplies being surplus to requirements or not being used before their expiry date.”

WBHHS donates surplus equipment to community organisations and schools across the region. If your school or organisation is interested, contact WBHHS on 4150 2781.