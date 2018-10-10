Donation helps dog shelter's new site reign
RED Collar Rescue was looking at buying water tanks for their new facility near Childers and contacted Rain Again Tanks for a quote.
It was then the dog shelter found itself on the receiving end of kindness.
"Not only did they give us a really cheap price, but the owner proceeded to donate a brand new pump, worth $605,” Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks said.
"Obviously water is vital for everything and we want to be able to save every drop we can.
"This is a huge project for us and every dollar we save can go towards saving a life, so we are super grateful for their kindness and support.”
Red Collar Rescue is a non-profit charity that saves death row dogs in the Bundaberg region. Find out more at https://bit.ly/2pQdcep.