Donation helps dog shelter's new site reign

KINDNESS RULES: Rain Again Tanks's Adrian Ward and Red Collar Rescue's Sharyn Banks taking receipt of their donation. Contributed

RED Collar Rescue was looking at buying water tanks for their new facility near Childers and contacted Rain Again Tanks for a quote.

It was then the dog shelter found itself on the receiving end of kindness.

"Not only did they give us a really cheap price, but the owner proceeded to donate a brand new pump, worth $605,” Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks said.

"Obviously water is vital for everything and we want to be able to save every drop we can.

"This is a huge project for us and every dollar we save can go towards saving a life, so we are super grateful for their kindness and support.”

Red Collar Rescue is a non-profit charity that saves death row dogs in the Bundaberg region. Find out more at https://bit.ly/2pQdcep.