Driving students’ careers into the future

NEW WHEELS: Cr Wayne Honor and Ann Rodger with the donated vehicle at Tafe Bundaberg.

A RECENT donation to Bundaberg's Tafe is set to put local students in the driving seat of their future careers.

Local automotive students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in modern technologies, with the Bundaberg Regional Council donation of an electric vehicle to TAFE Queensland's Bundaberg campus.

The 10-year-old Mitsubishi I-MIEV was delivered to the campus last week and will be used alongside a hybrid Toyota Prius donated by industry last year to skill apprentices studying the Certificate III in Automotive Electrical Technology in how to work with late model electric vehicles.

TAFE Queensland general manager (east coast) Ana Rodger said the council's donations over the years had been highly beneficial for students.

"TAFE Queensland works closely with local industry to ensure our students have the best learning opportunities available to them," Ms Rodger said.

"Bundaberg Regional Council has proven to be a fantastic supporter of TAFE Queensland over the years, donating several vehicles to our local campus.

"This includes a fire-damaged prime mover that they donated in 2018 for use in our diesel fitting qualifications.

"The donation of this particular vehicle is incredibly valuable for our apprentices and international automotive students, as it will enable them to be trained using the latest technology in their field, which given the growing popularity of electrical vehicles will be a valuable skill set to have in the future."

Bundaberg Regional Council's environment portfolio spokesperson, Cr Wayne Honor said the council was happy to support TAFE Queensland.

"Council is very supportive of the work that TAFE Queensland does and the donation of this electric vehicle will be invaluable in teaching students practical skills," Cr Honor said.

"We know the plant and vehicles we have donated in the past have been put to very good use.

"As the use of electric vehicles is growing steadily, council was pleased to be able to donate the Mitsubishi I-MIEV to teach students about this latest technology.

"Council is pleased to provide this service to the local TAFE Queensland campus, which provides benefits for our community and council in the provision of skilled mechanics."

For more information on TAFE Queensland's automotive courses, call 1300 308 233 or visit tafeqld.edu.au.

