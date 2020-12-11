Menu
Reid McCracken, Claire, Kirsten, Brad and Lilly Trimble at SHIFT Automotive Bundaberg. Picture: Mike Knott
News

Donation drive helping Bundy families in need

Rhylea Millar
11th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
SET your alarm clocks because Bundaberg drivers and riders will be out in force bright and early tomorrow morning, for a very special cause.

More than 200 families across the Bundaberg region have expressed that they are doing it tough and could do with a helping hand this Christmas.

So Brad and Kirstin Trimble, the owners of local business SHIFT Automotive, have organised a special car and bike run to raise much-needed donations for those in need.

“My husband participates in the Salvation Army Motorcycle Toy Run every year, so when he found out that the event wasn’t going ahead this year, he said we should organise something similar,” Ms Trimble said.

“We approached Angels Community Group and they were so grateful, so they will receive all the donations and then put the hampers together before distributing them to local families.

“Hopefully it’s a really good turnout and we can help some people in the community, especially when it’s been such a tough year.”

Participating riders or anyone wishing to make a donation are asked to bring toys and non-perishable food items to the SHIFT Automotive workshop tomorrow morning, at 7.30am.

“If they don’t have a bike or a car or don’t want to do the run, they can definitely still make donations at our office because we’ll have a representative from Angels Community Group here to accept donations in the morning,” Ms Trimble said.

“Things like butcher vouchers, Christmas puddings, long-life milk, crackers, biscuits, coffee, tea, candy canes, are great for the hampers, which will be distributed to families by Angels.”

Multiple Bundy businesses have also supported the special cause, donating items for a raffle, with everyone who makes a donation receiving a ticket.

Travelling to the Elliott Heads foreshore, via the Bargara Esplanade, the raffle will be drawn once all riders arrive at the beach.

Participants are asked to arrive at SHIFT Automotive at 1 Turner St, at 7.30am tomorrow morning for an 8am start.

