Donate to pets in need at Christmas

THE PETBARN Foundation launches annual Tree of Hope Appeal to help animals in need

Local Wide Bay-Burnett animal lovers are being urged to put their hands in their pawkets and think about pets in need this Christmas, as The Petbarn Foundation kicks off its annual Tree of Hope Appeal this month.

The Petbarn Foundation, which is the charitable arm of Petbarn and Greencross Vets, was established by Australia's leading pet care company, Greencross Group Limited, to raise funds to actively support pet welfare programs.

With the generosity of Australians, including the Wide Bay-Burnett community, The Petbarn Foundation hope to raise $1 million through the Appeal.

Local Petbarn Bundaberg Store Manager Wendy Herbert, says, "With the help and kindness of the Wide Bay-Burnett community, we are hoping to raise much needed funds to save the lives of many more animals in need across the country this Christmas.

"There are currently thousands of animals across Australia in need of a new home which is why we are encouraging Wide Bay-Burnett locals to drop into their local Petbarn store and purchase a Tree of Hope Christmas decoration. It's a simple and easy way to help those animals less fortunate this Christmas,” said Wendy.

Locals can get involved in the Tree of Hope Appeal by heading into their local Petbarn store and purchasing a $3, $5 or $10 Christmas decoration. The ornament comes in two separate parts - one to hang on the Petbarn Tree of Hope and one to take home to place on your own Christmas tree.

All profits from the Appeal will go directly to helping local animal rescue groups to continue their great work in supporting animals in need. Since launching the Petbarn Foundation in 2012, over 7.3 million dollars has been raised for animal welfare initiatives.

The Petbarn Foundation Tree of Hope Appeal will run across Petbarn stores nationally from Monday 13th November until Saturday 24th December.