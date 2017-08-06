Donaldson tells Bennett to check his facts

CLAIMS the Burnett has been overlooked by Labor have been denied with the government arguing it stumped up more than $10 million for the electorate since coming to power.

The Burnett Heads Town Centre redevelopment is great news.

Bundaberg Regional Council estimates it will bring about 35 jobs during construction and 294 jobs once completed.

Last Friday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced $2.9 million for the project, which was welcomed by Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

Mr Pitt issued a media statement which included comments from Mr Bennett.

Mr Bennett said Burnett Heads deserved its fair share of infrastructure before lavishing praise upon the Federal Government and council.

"It's good to see our local government working with our Federal Government and picking up the majority of heavy lifting in infrastructure spend, we don't need to be forgotten as we are under the State Government," Mr Bennett said.

The only problem is only last month, the state contributed $3.3 million to the Burnett Heads redevelopment.

Mr Bennett's comments did not go unnoticed by Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

"The LNP Member for Burnett should check his facts, instead of making sweeping, inaccurate public statements," Ms Donaldson said.

Ms Donaldson said the Burnett electorate had received a total of $10.5 million in funding under the Building our Regions program for the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant, a new waste transfer station for Agnes Water, an upgrade of the Miriam Vale Water Treatment Plant and the aforementioned Burnett Heads town centre redevelopment.

"Moreover, the Palaszczuk Government is supporting 86 projects, which council says supports more than 1000 jobs in the Bundaberg and Burnett region," Ms Donaldson said.

"This includes upgrading the Norville pool as well as building new pathways, parks, playgrounds, fitness areas and road upgrades.

"In Bundaberg, we're benefitting from almost $12 million of state investment in the aviation precinct near the airport and our community centre (stage 2 of the Bundaberg Multiplex)."