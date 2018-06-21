Donaldson selected to high performance team

Nathan Donaldson charges towards the line at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Switzerland.

Paul Donaldson

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Nathan Donaldson's ambitions to compete at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo have moved one step closer, courtesy of Athletics Australia.

The teenager has been selected for the Para-Athletic junior high performance program that runs for the next 12 months.

The program, according to Athletics Australia, aims "to develop its newest cohort of young para-athetes to participate at the 2019 World Para Athletic Championships and 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games”.

The high performance program has been running for the past five years, training athletes to perform at the top with Australian Institute of Sport national coaches.

Donaldson has been selected with 11 other athletes for this year's program.

The T34 athlete is one of three from the state with Corey Anderson and Daniel Bounty joining him.

The Shalom College student will now train to prepare for the summer and the Queensland School Sports championships in October.

The Para Athletic Championships are on in Dubai in November next year.