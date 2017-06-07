Donaldson says misinformation came from council

CLAIMS REJECTED: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, at Tuesday's flood mitigation plan announcement, said the journalist had been told the information was wrong.

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has hit back at allegations that one of the proposed options in the 10-year Action Plan to flood proof Bundaberg was included to benefit a former Labor candidate and campaign manager.

The option to buy back houses in high risk zones was one of four proposed the Palaszczuk Government advanced on Tuesday.

Win News Wide Bay reported that night that one of the properties, on Agnes St, North Bundaberg, was owned by the former campaign manager of the Member for Bundaberg.

The report said the option was not in the top 20 proposals put forward by local residents or business owners, but made it to the final shortlist of four.

Ms Donaldson refuted the claim, saying it was incorrect and the reporter had been informed of that before the program went to air.

The home in question is more than three blocks away from the buy-back area.

"I invite anyone who is curious about this allegation to refer to page 104 of the publicly available, and totally independent, Bundaberg Flood Protection Study by the Jacobs Group," Ms Donaldson said.

"It clearly shows that the property on Agnes St referred to by Win News is not in the proposed area for the Floodway House Purchase Scheme," she said.

"In fact, as you can see from the map provided, Agnes St doesn't even appear on the map."

Ms Donaldson said the unfounded suggestion the flood mitigation shortlist was influenced by personal interest was gutter politics and the people of Bundaberg deserved better.

"I have had it confirmed to me that the Agnes St address in question was provided to the Win reporter by the Bundaberg Regional Council," she said.

"Furthermore, the Win reporter confirmed that they understood that Agnes St was not eligible for buy back but chose to run the story anyway."

Ms Donaldson stressed no final decisions had been made about any of the options proposed in the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan.

And the plan was based on independent studies, extensive public consultation and analysis by independent experts.

"All four of the options put forward in this plan are only that - options," she said.

"What we are seeing in the response to this flood plan is a lack of respect for due process, in favour of political game playing."

Houses in the buy-back will be those in the path of high-velocity floodwater, Ms Donaldson said.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said there were a number of avenues aside from council available to any person to access property information.

The spokesman said that if Ms Donaldson felt there had been impropriety on any issue relating to the council she could contact the CEO to discuss the matter.

"Council has no interest in the politics as raised by Ms Donaldson but is extremely interested in seeing the Member work towards an appropriate resolution to the community's flood mitigation issues," he said.

A spokesperson told the NewsMail that Win News stood by its story.