Donaldson ready for a fight

MARKETS MOVE: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson on the campaign trail.

MARKETS MOVE: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson on the campaign trail. Craig Warhurst

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is in the battle of her life to hold State Labor's most marginal seat.

As Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Government House to call a snap election for November 25 yesterday, Ms Donaldson was already on the campaign trail at Shalom Markets.

While some polls show Labor entering the campaign in front, Ms Donaldson will defend a slim winning margin of just 0.5 per cent after ousting the LNP's Jack Dempsey at the last election.

Three candidates are hoping to take the seat from Ms Donaldson.

Sitting Member Leanne Donaldson: A video of Sitting Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson

The LNP's David Batt,

who was also campaigning at the Shalom Markets yesterday, One Nation's

Jane Truscott and Independent Ric Glass have announced their intention to run.

Early odds from bookmakers SportsBet have Ms Donaldson the favourite at $1.72, Mr Batt at $3.50 and Dr Truscott at $3.60.

But speaking at the markets, an upbeat Ms Donaldson said it was not going to be an easy job to hold her seat.

"I'm in it to win but I know it will be a hard-fought battle,” she said.

She said she was expecting a dirty campaign, with detractors highlighting her inability to pay rates instead of her record of achievements for Bundaberg.

"I expect there will be mud slinging, the personal attacks will continue,” she said.

"That's old news, it's no secret... if they can only attack me on my private life it means they have no positive policies.

"I have a good story to tell, about creating jobs.

"I have provided $24.6million for Bundaberg council to get on with building infrastructure and creating jobs.

"We have the State Development Area at the port, the gas pipeline has been built, we have the Tobruk here ready to be a dive site.

"We are getting on with creating jobs but we haven't finished.”

Ms Donaldson said people needed to make a choice between savage cuts, deals with One Nation and asset sales she said the LNP had planned.

"Given a chance they will do it again no matter what they say,” she said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett will also defend his seat at the coming election.

Mr Bennett won with a

6.6 per cent margin at the last election and looks in the box seat to retain his position.

The LNP member has

One Nation's Ashley

Lynch and the Greens Tim Roberts running against him.

So far both men have been quiet politically.