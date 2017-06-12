Donaldson hits back at street sign

A SIGN targeting member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and the Palaszczuk government went up on Maryborough St on the eve of the State budget.

The electronic billboard asks "Can you afford another 3 years of Labor and Leanne. Rego up, Water up, Power up."

Ms Donaldson has hit back saying under Labor electricity has gone up on average 1.9% a year while under the LNP it went up 43%.

She said the Federal Government's lack of energy policy has resulted in price rises in every other state except Queensland.

"We will continue to work hard to drive wholesale prices down," Ms Donaldson said.

"Personally I am more focused on the job at hand than the election but I'd like to thank whoever is responsible for the advertisement for the free publicity."

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he had nothing to do with the sign, but believed it was accurate.

"I personally had nothing to do with the sign, but it's spot on," he said.