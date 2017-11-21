Donaldson fronts Batt over Men's Shed

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said David Batt and the LNP were abandoning the Bundaberg Central Men's Shed.

During the Bundaberg candidates debate on ABC radio today, Mr Batt was asked if he would commit to funding a new shed, but eventually said the LNP wouldn't.

"I have for the last three years worked closely with the Men's Shed to firstly find them a new home after the LNP gave them a short three-year lease, and then to work with the local council to find a new site,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Once they had found a new site with the council, and I want to thank the council for the work they did, I turned my attention to finding funding so they could build a new shed on their new site.”

Ms Donaldson said she had committed $200,000 for a new shed.

"Mr Batt and the LNP are abandoning the Men's Shed when they need our support the most,” Ms Donaldson said.

"They need someone to represent their needs so they continue the important work they do for our local community.

"I was also deeply concerned that Mr Batt wasn't even aware of the Central Men's Shed signing a new lease with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

"When first asked about backing in a commitment of funding he said he thought the best option was for them to renew their old lease. If he understood the issue he would have known that this was not an option.

"He is totally out of touch on this issue both as a candidate and as a councillor.

"If Tim Nicholls is elected with his coalition of chaos it will leave the Men's Shed with no home, with no money to build anything on.

"A vote of the LNP is a vote for cuts and chaos.”