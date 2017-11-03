News

Donaldson denies Glass's claims he's helping Labor

Ashley Clark
by

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has distanced herself from outspoken independent candidate Ric Glass after he hinted he was helping Ms Donaldson win the election.

Mr Glass posted a message to his public Facebook page suggesting he was running to help Ms Donaldson's campaign.

The message was posted on Tuesday at 8.20pm and read: "I need volunteers for pre polls, the better I do the better Leanne will do.”

The post received three likes, one of those from Mr Glass himself.

The NewsMail contacted Ms Donaldson about the post and asked if she had made arrangements with Mr Glass about how to win the election.

"I don't know what Mr Glass is talking about,” she said.

"The only way to vote for Labor in Bundaberg is to put Leanne Donaldson first.

"I have not spoken to Mr Glass or made any preference deals.”

