Donaldson calls on Fed Govt to not cut Gonski funding

NO NEED: The Federal Government wants to end Gonski funding this year and bring in a new funding system not based on need, says Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

THE wheels on the Gonski Bus will go round and round the Bundaberg area tomorrow as Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson calls on the Federal Government to not cut funding from the Gonski agreement from next year.

Ms Donaldson said while all schools have their funding increased, the biggest increases go to schools with the highest need.

"The Federal Government wants to end Gonski funding after 2017 and bring in a new funding system - not based on need,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I do not support the cuts to Gonski funding.

"This would deny schools in Queensland an extra $735 million in resources and mean the vast majority of schools would never reach the level of resources the Gonski Review recommended.”

The bus will visit Norville State School at 11am, Walkervale State School at 1.05pm and Anzac Park at 3.30pm.