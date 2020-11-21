Menu
Donald Trump’s son catches COVID-19

by Frank Chung
21st Nov 2020 9:21 AM

 

Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President's oldest son tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", a spokesman told CBS News.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The 42-year-old had until now managed to escape infection, even after his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle caught the virus in July and his father in October.

It comes just after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive.

More to come.

 

