Members of the California National Guard work next to the US-Mexico border fence in 2006. Picture: AP
News

Trump orders National Guard to Mexico border

by AAP
5th Apr 2018 7:14 AM

US President Donald Trump will sign a proclamation ordering the deployment of the National Guard to help protect the border with Mexico, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says.

Troops may be heading to the border as early as Wednesday night (US time), Ms Nielsen said, saying that the National Guard would support US Custom and Border Protection but would not be involved in enforcement.

Army National Guard Gustavo Gutierrez scans the US/Mexico border from the top of Radar Hill, near Columbus, New Mexico in 2006. Picture: AP
Ms Nielsen spoke at a White House news briefing a day after Mr Trump sharpened his anti-immigration rhetoric by saying he wanted to deploy US military forces until his promised border wall is built.

"The president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol," Ms Nielsen said.

"The president will be signing a proclamation to that effect today."

She said the administration had drafted legislation and would be asking congress to provide the legal authority and resources to address "this crisis at our borders".

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during the press briefing at the White House. Picture: AFP
She did not give the number of the troops to be deployed or the cost of the operation.

Ms Nielsen said that despite steps taken by the administration, the levels of drug smuggling, illegal immigration and dangerous gang activity across the border were unacceptable.

United States President Donald Trump. Picture: MEGA
Mr Trump met with Defence Secretary James Mattis, Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, Ms Nielsen and other officials to discuss border issues on Tuesday.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security we're going to be guarding our border with the military," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, lamenting what he called "horrible" US laws that left the southern border poorly protected.

 

On Wednesday, Mr Trump said in a tweet: "Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW!"

