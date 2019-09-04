Menu
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month.
Politics

Donald Trump good for Australia: Morrison

by Daniel McCulloch
4th Sep 2019 10:52 AM

SCOTT Morrison insists the "unconventional" US president is good for Australia, as he prepares to visit Washington later this month.

The prime minister says he gets on well with Donald Trump.

"But more importantly, our countries get on, and I think that's the real connection," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

He concedes Mr Trump is "very different" from previous US presidents.

"We've got a straight-up relationship and he respects Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Is he a good president for Australia? Yes."

australia us trade donald trump scott morrison

