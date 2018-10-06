Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Trump’s embarrassing Air Force One moment

by Sam Clench
6th Oct 2018 4:47 AM

 

WE ALL knew this day would come. The only question was when.

Donald Trump got some toilet paper stuck to his shoe.

The leader of the free world and commander-in-chief of its most powerful military unwittingly brought the intruder aboard Air Force One today as he prepared to fly out of Minneapolis.

Unfortunately for him, but very fortunately for everyone else, it was caught on camera.

Look, technically, news.com.au has been unable to confirm whether the object in question was toilet paper, a tissue or some bizarrely adhesive torn-out notebook page. But come on. We've all been to the bathroom. We know what this stuff looks like.

Its job done, the paper detached itself from Mr Trump's shoe as he entered the aircraft's cabin. One of the people accompanying the president then picked it up.

Its current location is unknown, but we can probably assume it is being interrogated by the FBI in a dark cell.

Don’t worry buddy, we’ve all been there. Picture: Supplied
Don’t worry buddy, we’ve all been there. Picture: Supplied

Adding to the intrigue, Mr Trump had just emerged from his presidential limousine, The Beast, which is not equipped with a bathroom. How long had that thing been attached to him? How did none of his aides notice? What is the Secret Service even there for, if not to avert scenarios like this?

These are all good questions.

I look forward to learning how the Deep State, directed by the Clintons, managed to plant the offending piece of paper on Mr Trump's footwear as part of a convoluted plot to resume the operations of their pizzeria-based child sex trafficking ring.

Anyway why are you still reading these words? Just watch the video already. It will make your day.

Related Items

air force one donald trump editors picks toilet paper us politics

Top Stories

    Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    premium_icon Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    Politics DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander has accused the State Government of ignoring the region despite the state's public sector ballooning.

    Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    premium_icon Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    Crime 'I'm good at fighting, smashing folks'

    Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    premium_icon Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    Business Estimates fall away as dry takes hold

    ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    premium_icon ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    News Jewel approval marks turning point for region

    Local Partners