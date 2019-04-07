Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics

Trump ‘hasn’t read Mueller report’

by New York Post
7th Apr 2019 11:49 AM

US President Donald Trump has stated he has not read the Mueller report, even though he has "every right to do so."

Mr Trump took to Twitter to express his opinions.

The statement came after the House Judiciary Committee, headed by a Democrat, authorised the issuance of a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller's full and unredacted report, the New York Post reported.

On March 24, Attorney-General William Barr issued a report summarising the conclusions of the Mueller investigation, which focused on whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

There was no collusion, and Mr Barr concluded that Mr Trump did not commit obstruction of justice, either.

A firestorm over the report has continued since then, with Democrats demanding the report be released in full.

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

More Stories

donald trump editors picks mueller report

Top Stories

    Parents left kids home alone to see a puppy, go to shops

    premium_icon Parents left kids home alone to see a puppy, go to shops

    Crime A MOTHER and father have been collectively fined $1500 for leaving their two and four year old children home alone to go shopping.

    • 7th Apr 2019 12:29 PM
    Cadets withdraw from hectic Bargara Anzac dawn service

    premium_icon Cadets withdraw from hectic Bargara Anzac dawn service

    News The cadets will attend the Bundaberg Civic Service

    Works to save the lives of our fig trees to begin soon

    premium_icon Works to save the lives of our fig trees to begin soon

    Environment Taking steps to save our beloved trees

    Liquor theft and tourist fined: Court round up

    premium_icon Liquor theft and tourist fined: Court round up

    Crime The court heard Lisa O'Brien stole "moonshine”