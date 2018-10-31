Beachside resort hits market with five-star potential

An aerial photograph of Don Pancho Beach Resort at Bargara. Picture: Supplied

An aerial photograph of Don Pancho Beach Resort at Bargara. Picture: Supplied

A WELL-KNOWN resort just outside of Bundaberg which is on the market has been earmarked for redevelopment.

Don Pancho Beach Resort in Bargara is being offered for sale under instructions from statutory trustees, through an expressions of interest campaign run by CBRE Hotels' Hayley Manvell and Wayne Bunz.

The 3.5 star resort, currently operated under a time share model and managed by Classic Holidays, is on a freehold 3940sq m beachfront lot, 14km east of the Bundaberg CBD.

The resort offers frontage to Kellys Beach and is opposite the Bargara Golf Club.

An artist’s impression of what a redeveloped Don Pancho Beach Resort could look like.

The multi-level Mediterranean-style resort complex has 44 self-contained units (including a two-bedroom manager's residence), restaurant, conference room, undercover carparking and recreational facilities including a swimming pool, BBQ area, and half tennis court.

Plus Architecture have prepared design concepts to provide to potential purchasers. Options include repositioning the existing product or redeveloping with modern beachfront villas (STCA).

Mr Bunz said the irreplaceable beachfront site, coupled with the property's significant development potential, would appeal to a broad buyer pool, from hotel owner-operators through to developers.

Ms Manvell said there was a genuine scarcity of quality beachfront sites in the area and this particular site offered strong future development potential.

"The property affords the opportunity for an incoming owner to renovate and reposition the existing product or, alternatively, redevelop the large footprint and establish a new plan with modern waterfront villas."

The expressions of interest campaign closes on November 29.