Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
News

Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

by Greg Roberts
3rd Jun 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

Josiah Binsaris, Leroy O'Shea, Keiran Webster and a fourth person, who can't be named, are pursuing compensation, alleging that they were unlawfully exposed when prison officers used CS gas to target another unruly detainee in a 2014 incident.

The "deliberate and intentional" use of the tear gas, known as a CS fogger, by the prison officer on youths in the detention centre was not lawful under the NT Youth Justice Act, the court found by a majority.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

More Stories

Show More
compensation don dale editors picks high court tear gas youth detention

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VMR's SOS for funding as need to replace vessel nears

        premium_icon VMR's SOS for funding as need to replace vessel nears

        News KNOWN for saving lives at sea, the rescue group is desperate to secure funding before it becomes unsustainable.

        Approval struggle for holiday park

        premium_icon Approval struggle for holiday park

        News A HOLIDAY park has taken its approval battle to the Planning and Environment Court.

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News No new cases as Premier faces continued anger over Blackwater

        • 3rd Jun 2020 11:40 AM
        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020