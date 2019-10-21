Domino’s world-first recipe set to divide pizza lovers

Would you try this new pizza?

Domino's is changing some of Australia's most popular pizzas in a way that no other major pizza chain has to date.

From today, it will be offering plant-based Hawaiian, plant-based Ham and Cheese, plant-based Supreme and plant-based Pepperoni.

Ever since Domino's recently introduced a plant-based beef range of pizzas, the company said it had also received feedback from people with religious, health and allergen issues, saying they could choose the pizza as an option now.

The plant-beef based pizza sold out in more than 50 per cent of stores in the first two weeks of launching.

Domino's told News Corp it took nine months of testing and trialling different flavour combinations to get its plant-based beef right before it went to market.

Dominos Hawaiian Pizza that is plant-based — no meat. Picture: Supplied

Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said the new toppings reflect the move to satisfy more customers who previously couldn't eat their pizzas before.

"Introducing iconic toppings such as ham and pepperoni to our plant-based range means our customers have more choice than ever before," he said.

"We've scoured the globe for partners who can deliver this - a plant-based pepperoni has long-been considered the 'holy grail' - it's a signature of pizzas around the world and loved for its unique and delicious flavour.

Dominos plant-based Supreme pizza. Picture: Supplied

"Now vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians alike can enjoy some of our most popular menu items."

The move to more plant-based pizzas comes as fast food outlets across the world are adopting changes to suit those who do not eat animal-based products.

According to a recent report from IBISWorld, sales of vegan food products have soared over the past five years in Australia, with major food manufacturers and takeaway chains increasingly introducing new products to meet demand.

"This surging demand for plant-based alternatives represents a growing threat to local demand for meat and dairy products, which will in turn affect the long-term viability of the Australian Meat Processing, Beef Cattle Farming, Cheese Manufacturing, Butter and Dairy Product Manufacturing, and Milk and Cream Processing industries.

Dominos plant-based Ham and Cheese Pizza. Picture: Supplied

"The Australian Meat Processing industry now generates over 60 per cent of its revenue from overseas, and we expect this number to rise over the next five years," said IBISWorld Senior Industry Analyst, James Caldwell.

Domino's is currently the largest pizza chain in Australia and New Zealand, with about 30 per cent of the $4 billion pizza market, beating Pizza Hut and Crust Pizza.

Some of its stores are also trialling a Tap & Take Only payment model.

The trial is in NSW at Domino's Newtown, Coffs Harbour and Wauchope, and in Queensland's Calamvale and Surfers Paradise South.