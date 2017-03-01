Domino's launches voice activation, delivery to beaches

DOMINO'S PIzza has launched two new features - one that allows voice activation on Domino's online platforms and another that will allow pizzas to be delivered to non-addresses.

Domino's claims the voice-activated capabilities of DRU Assist - the latest addition to the Domino's Robotics Unit - will allow customers to access orders faster, find out more about deals and add personality to the online ordering process.

Domino's Group CEO and managing director Don Meij said he was excited the company was launching technology that would lead the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry.

"DRU Assist is the first ever virtual assistant available to help customers place their orders online in the Australian QSR industry," Mr Meij said.

"Domino's customers will be able to ask DRU Assist either via text on the web or voice recognition in the app to order their favourite pizzas and make customisations," Mr Meij said.

"DRU Assist is on hand to help our customers streamline their ordering process with efficient and helpful service with a side of personality.

"DRU Assist will continue to learn and improve recognition skills from every customer experience."

Domino's Anywhere, a first in Australia, will allow customers to drop a location pin using GPS locators, for stores to deliver to parks, beaches and other locations without specific street addresses.

"With Domino's Anywhere, they will be able to order their piping hot pizza directly to their picnic blanket or beach towel," Mr Meij said.

"We know that pizza is a social sharing meal and many of our customers want to enjoy it on a day out with the family, and not be limited to a house or office."

Domino's Offers Bot, also launched today, is integrated within the Facebook Messenger platform to offer customers on Facebook the best deals available, and builds on the Company's popular Offers App.

"So many customers join us on social media because they are advocates for our brand, this will give back by rewarding them with special offers to tempt their tastebuds," Mr Meij said.

Mr Meij said Domino's plans to expand its Autonomous Delivery fleet with land-based robotic units and air based drones a key investment into the future of delivery not only in Australia, but also in other countries.

"The continued testing and expansion of our autonomous delivery systems demonstrates that Domino's is committed to providing innovative, safer delivery systems across our network."