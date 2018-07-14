Dominant Plot Twist charges to Queen's Cup victory

The Peter Snowden-trained Plot Twist won the Queen's Cup with jockey Jim Byrne in the saddle at Corbould Park on Saturday, July 14.

The Peter Snowden-trained Plot Twist won the Queen's Cup with jockey Jim Byrne in the saddle at Corbould Park on Saturday, July 14. Tom Threadingham

HORSE RACING: The next chapter to Plot Twist's story will involve a crack at the Adelaide Cup after he further stamped his mark as a champion stayer.

The Peter Snowden-trained gelding charged to victory in the $150,000 Group 3 Queen's Cup (3200m) at Corbould Park on Saturday.

It was the six-year-old's third victory from his third attempt at the lengthy distance.

He led for much of the race but found himself neck and neck with favourite Megablast in the latter stages of the trip.

But he was able to kick out in front in the final 200m to charge across the line first ahead of Anton En Avant and Megablast.

Sunshine Coast-trained Skulduggery placed fifth.

Following victory in the Stayer's Cup at Royal Randwick last month, Snowden said entering Plot Twist into the Queen's Cup was an obvious choice.

"It (win) just shows how strong he is at the two mile,” Snowden said.

"If he had a turn of foot he'd be going south not north....But he is honest as the day is long and tries hard and for a good owner too.”

Owner Greg Kolivos was ecstatic to see Plot Twist win, especially on Queensland soil.

"In all the years we've been bringing horses to Queensland it's our first win in Queensland,” he said.

"Every season we have horses coming up so it's a huge thrill (to win). We've been close many times and we nearly won a guineas a few years ago and got beaten by nose but it's nice to get our nose in front for a change.

Snowden said Plot Twist would now have a break before returning for another run at the 3200m trip in South Australia next year.

"This sort of race doesn't come up very much so it makes it hard to make long range targets but we'll give him a crack at the Adelaide Cup next year,” he said.