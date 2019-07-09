Menu
Dolphon injured by fishing line
Pets & Animals

Dolphin found tangled in fishing line

by Danielle Buckley
9th Jul 2019 11:13 AM
AN IMAGE of a badly mangled dolphin has surfaced, sparking calls for recreational fishers to be more vigilant. Southeast Queensland researchers fear more injuries like this one are on the rise.

Authorities are looking for the young subadult dolphin that was spotted in Moreton Bay near Karragarra and Macleay Islands two weeks ago.

Dolphin Research Australia shared the image on their Facebook page and asked for people to keep a lookout for the injured dolphin.

 

Researchers say the Indo Pacific bottlenose is now at risk of infection.
Researchers say the Indo Pacific bottlenose is now at risk of infection.

 

Founding director and lead researcher of Dolphin Research Australia Liz Hawkins said the young Indo Pacific bottlenose was at risk of infection once it lost its dorsal tip.

"It isn't a pleasant injury, it is very severe and it will lose the tip of its dorsal fin as the fishing line constricts," she said.

Ms Hawkins said dolphins with scarring from entanglements and "vessel strikes" were a common sight in Moreton Bay.

 

A scarred dolphin in Moreton Bay. Picture: Luke Marsden.
A scarred dolphin in Moreton Bay. Picture: Luke Marsden.

 

"This is a common occurrence in Moreton Bay and we often see dolphins with injuries from such entanglements in fishing line," she said.

"What we're extra concerned about is that it seems to be increasing every year."

As part of its ongoing research, Dolphin Research Australia is currently undertaking a study into the number of dolphins with scarring in Moreton Bay.

The study is expected to be released later this year.

Ms Hawkins urged recreational fishers to be vigilant with their fishing lines.

"If they do have a dolphin come up to the boat, the best thing to do is reel in their fishing lines," she said.

"This teaches dolphins to disassociate fishing as a source of food."

*If you are in the Southern Moreton Bay area and see the injured dolphin, report it by calling 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

