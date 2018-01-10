#DoItForDolly: Tragic death of teen sparks campaign Elyse Wurm Full Profile Login to follow

THE devastating story of Warwick schoolgirl Amy "Dolly" Jayne Everett, who tragically took her own life after constant bullying, has captured the hearts of the nation.

Just a week after her passing, her father Tick Everett said bullying convinced her she had little choice but "to escape the evil in this world".

Her family started a passionate campaign spreading the hashtag #doitfordolly to urge the community put an end to bullying and is encouraging people to wear blue this Friday to shine a spotlight on its tragic consequences.

A close family friend in Warwick said wearing blue would honour the 14-year- old's memory as it was her favourite colour.

"The idea behind wearing blue to shine a spotlight on the effect of bullying ... and teach a life lesson without shaming and blaming," they said. "That's using the same behaviour as they used against her, and they'll never change anything by using that behaviour."

Dolly's father Tick Everett, shared an emotional online tribute, saying he wanted to prevent other "precious lives" from being lost.

"Firstly if by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created," Mr Everett wrote.

"The second is for the strong ones, lets (sic) stop the bullies no matter where, but especially in our kids, as the old saying goes. You will never know what you have untill (sic) it's gone."

A memorial service will be held for Dolly in Katherine on Friday.

The Scots PGC College student was a former face of retail giant Akubra hats.

The company shared a post on its Facebook page expressing their shock at the loss of Dolly and updated its profile picture to one of Dolly with the campaign hashtag #doitfordolly.

Scots PGC College principal Kyle Thompson said he was deeply saddened by the loss to the school community.

"Dolly will be truly missed and our thoughts and support remain with her family and friends," Mr Thompson said.

"We are continuing to work directly with Dolly's family to provide support, whilst also respecting their privacy during this extremely difficult time.

"We take our responsibility for the wellbeing of students extremely seriously and have policies and pastoral care structures in place to address any concerns and to support the social and emotional development of our students."

A close family friend said a young life with a lot of potential had been lost. Facebook

Derek Birse, another friend of the family, shared a touching tribute on social media saying it was pleasure to watch Dolly grow up.

"It rips your guts out when you get this sort of news, that this bullying is that out of control now with this social media and those bloody phones," he said.

"I reckon 99 per cent of people wouldn't know what their kids are dealing with these days."

The close family friend from Warwick, who chose not to be named, said they hoped Dolly's passing could be a catalyst for change.

"At this point it's devastating and shattering that a young life with so much potential is now lost forever, but in that we have to see hope and the seed for change," they said.

A memorial service will be held for Dolly in Katherine, in the Northern Territory, where she is originally from, on Friday.