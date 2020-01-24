Dogs take part in walk for wildlife

Join Cathy Hansen and her pooch Frieda Gay Louise in a Walk for Wildlife on Sunday 16 February. The walk starts from Alexandra Park at 10am and finishes at the Daph Geddes dog park.

FITNESS enthusiasts, animal lovers and dog owners will unite to raise money for wildlife next month.

Coral Coast and Alliance Pharmacies have organised a walk that will raise funds for the animals impacted by the bushfires.

Walkers are encouraged to bring their pet dogs to the event, along with unofficial pharmacy mascot, Frieda-Gay-Louise (pictured).

Participants will meet at Alexandra Park in Bundaberg West, from 10am and finish the course at Deph Geddes Park in Bundaberg East.

A sausage sizzle will be available afterwards for a gold coin donation.

Tickets for raffles will be sold on the day of the event, with prizes available for pet dogs, cats and horses.

The dog walk fundraiser marks one of many recent events that Bundaberg residents have arranged, with proceeds raised being donated to bushfire victims, volunteers, firefighters and wildlife.

Register attendance of the event by emailing Louise from Burrum Street Pharmacy at Burrumst@alliancepharmacy.com.au.

For more information, call 4152 5527.