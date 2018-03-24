Dogs ready to flick Power off in the Bay

CORNERSTONE: Brothers Bulldogs' Jack Sickerdick will be one of the key players for the team this season.

AUSSIE RULES: "We embrace the expectation.”

Brothers Bulldogs are not scared or worried about what is going to be thrown at them this season in the AFL Wide Bay competition.

The side faces Bay Power this afternoon in the opening match of the season as one of the premiership favourites after last season.

The Bulldogs, in the combined Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay league last year, was the best from the region as they finished second and lost the grand final to Maroochydore in Gympie.

Now that the competition has reverted back to Wide Bay this year the side enters as the best out of the six sides that have entered.

"We don't fear anyone in the competition,” Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker revealed.

"We've had a pretty good pre-season and the main thing for us has been to work out how we want to play.”

Sicker said it had been easier after keeping the same squad from last year.

"The good thing is we have a body of work so we can expect certain things from the players,” he said.

"It's definitely a positive and you go into another year building from what you did the year before.”

The Bulldogs will start the year away from home at Keith Dunne Oval against the Power.

For the Bundy side the trip is actually a good one.

The side has won its past seven matches against the Power at the complex, last losing in 2014 to the Bay outfit.

Sicker said it would be a good test for his side.

"These are massive games and we can't hook in to the Bay Power challenge,” he said.

"We will see where we are at.

"We'll be definitely throwing everything we've got at them early to start well in the first quarter and gain the advantage.”

Today's clash gets underway at at 3pm.