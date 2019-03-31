‘Incredibly stupid’: Dogs left tied up to cars at theme park

The dog was one of four abandoned by owners in the car park.

MULTIPLE dogs have been found tied to cars outside a Gold Coast theme park in a bizarre spate of animal abandonment.

Sunday morning Sea World security staff were alerted to four separate incidents, in which dogs were left tied to the cars while their owners spent the day in the park.

In one incident, a small poodle cross had been left tied to a car with half a KFC burger and chips for over two hours.

Temperatures have reached at least 24.4C at the Gold Coast Seaway today.

When contacted by the Bulletin by phone, the owner hung up.

It was just before midday when a passer-by noticed the animal.

Security staff managed to contact the owners after a member of the public alerted the park.

Security were allegedly told the family couldn't return to pick up the animal for another half hour.

"How can anyone do this," the woman who alerted security told the Bulletin.

"I know it's not an extremely hot day today but the dog has been left on the hot tar.

"It's clearly trying to escape the heat by getting shade from underneath the car.

"It's not right."

The dog was also left with a bowl with dry dog food, a paper container of water and a fleece blanket.

The poodle cross was left tied to a car in the Sea World car park.

Security told the Bulletin it was the fourth dog left in the car park today.

A Sea World spokesman would not confirm how often similar incidents occur, but confirmed they had attempted to locate the owner over loud speaker.

"We first try to contact the owner," the spokesman said.

"We put a call out to find the owners with that rego.

"Then depending on the circumstances and the welfare of the dog, we would then call police or the RSPCA."

A Brisbane family who had spent the day at the theme park had also called the RSPCA over the matter.

A KFC bucket with fries and a half eaten burger, a bowl of dry dog food and a paper bowl of water was left for the dog.

"It's frustrating because even if the owners do turn up they will probably just be told they shouldn't do it," one man said.

Another dog reported to security had been left in the back of a ute tray for what was believed to be over three hours.

The owner had driven off before security was able to speak with them.

An RSPCA spokeswoman confirmed they were aware of an animal in the car park and condemned the action as a "stupid thing to do".

"The animal is not in distress at present but things can turn very quickly, the sun can move or the animal can knock over the water.

"This was clearly a planned trip for the owner so they could have left it at home or with someone.

"Things can turn quickly, it is incredibly irresponsible - a stupid thing to do."

"Regardless of its food and water, you wouldn't leave your child out there tied to the car so why would you do it to your dog?"

The spokeswoman said inspectors could potentially seize the dog if it was found to be in distress in any way.