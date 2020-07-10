Dog’s heartbreaking act after star’s death

Alex Pullin’s adorable dog has created a heartbreaking image waiting at the scene of the Aussie snowboard champion’s beach memorial.

An image of Alex Pullin's adorable dog waiting alone near the Aussie snowboard champion's memorial on the Gold Coast is making extremely tough viewing for his many fans.

The moving photo which captures the deep loss being felt by the 32-year-old's friends and family was captured by his long-time partner Ellidy Vlug at the Palm Beach site where he tragically lost his life.

Vlug filmed the moment she and the couple's kelpie pup Rummi visited the memorial and were greeted by an inspiring Gold Coast sunrise on Friday.

She captured the stunning view on her mobile phone and in her first social media post since the triple Winter Olympian died in a spearfishing accident on Wednesday wrote the following: "Can't bear to type these words. Chump my baby, rest in paradise."

Aussie commentators pointed out the emotion-charged image perfectly captured the tragedy of Rummi never being able to give Pullin a cuddle again.

Channel 9 Queensland reporter Rob Morrison posted on Twitter the image had left him emotional.

"This got me," he wrote.

"Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin's dog Rummi waiting at his flower memorial. Photo taken by Chumpy's girlfriend Ellidy. My thoughts are with the whole family. Hug those you love."

Other Twitter users responded to the tweet to discuss "how sad" the image truly is.

Happier times for Alex, Ellidy and Rummi.

The heartbreaking Instagram story comes after further details emerge about how Ellidy discovered the death of her boyfriend of eight years.

The shattering chain of events began when a neighbour noticed a message posted to the Palm Beach-Currumbin-Elanora Residents and Community Group Facebook page at 10.51am.

"5 ambulances beachside north of 19th, anyone know what's up?" the message read.

The replies came quickly as the community sprung into action. "Hi everyone. A man in his 30s was just found out at the reef on Palm beach unconscious and not breathing. He has been rushed to hospital. If you know of a friend or family member who might have been diving out there this morning, maybe check in with them to make sure they are safe and OK," one wrote.

Vlug rushed to the beach where she found paramedics unsuccessfully attempting to save the life of the 32-year-old.

On Thursday she left a note pinned to the front door of their home.

"Dear media," she wrote. "Thank you for your thoughts this is a very difficult time for me and I ask that you respect my privacy during this period of grief.

Ellidy Vlug and her dog Rummi.

"Know that Chumpy absolutely loved life and lived life to the full.

"He lived for us - his family, our puppy Rummi, our amazing friends and the home we made together.

"He was living his dream, our dream.

"I am eternally grateful that I have lived my life with him and I am deeply saddened that his life has been cut short.

"Rest in peace my beautiful man. Kind regards, Ellidy."

According to reports, the local surf communities on the Gold Coast and in Pullin's former neighbourhood on Sydney's northern beaches, will on Saturday morning gather to honour him with a paddle-out demonstration.

The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio first reported on Twitter, Pullin will be honoured with organised meetings at 19th Avenue Palm Beach and at North Narrabeen in Sydney.

Originally published as Dog's heartbreaking act after star's death