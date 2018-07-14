Dogs face Cats as they aim to keep finals hopes alive

TEAM EFFORT: Brothers Bulldogs work on their game plan against Bay Power earlier this season in the AFL Wide Bay.

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs will aim to do what no other Bundy side has done this season in AFL Wide Bay.

The side faces Gympie at Six Mile Oval today, looking to become the first Rum City side to beat them down there.

The Bulldogs lost their round nine clash against them earlier this season with The Waves losing twice to the Cats down there.

The match is also important for the Bulldogs finals chances.

The side is currently fifth and one game behind The Waves in the fourth and last finals spot.

A Dogs loss with a The Waves win over Maryborough, which is expected, would put Brothers two games behind the Bundy rivals with four games left.

The Bulldogs, who face The Waves in round 16 in what could decide the final spot, would need to win at least three of those four games to make the finals if they lost.

Gympie can wrap up a finals spot with a win themselves and keep its top two chances alive.

The sides will play at 3pm with The Waves facing Maryborough at the same time at Port City Park.

Finally, Bay Power and Hervey Bay battle at 3pm.

Bay Power can move one step closer to the minor premiership with a win.