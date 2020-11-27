Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Dogs breeds that lessen your stress

by Jackie Sinnerton, Nathan Edwards
27th Nov 2020 5:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Feeling stressed? A cuddle with a labrador is guaranteed to make you feel more relaxed.

A scientific experiment monitored the heart rates of dog owners over three months to find out which breeds helped soothe a racing heart.

Labrador Retrievers were the top dogs, followed by Huskies and then Golden Retrievers. German Shepherds came in fourth in the study commissioned by OnBuy, an online marketplace.

Ebony Bunz, 26 of Deception Bay, with Victor the purebred Labrador Retriever. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Ebony Bunz, 26 of Deception Bay, with Victor the purebred Labrador Retriever. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"To do this 500 dog owners were asked to cuddle their dogs when they felt stressed or had a heart rate of 105 BPM. They were asked to monitor their heart rate using their smartwatch and report their BPM after five minutes of cuddling," a spokesperson said.

The Labrador Retriever sparked a 51 per cent decrease from a stressed heart rate of 105 to an average of 51 BPM.

Owners of Huskies reported an average drop of 52 BPM. Golden Retrievers helped the heart rate drop to 54 BPM.

 

Guide Dog Mobility instructor Jason McKee with Victor the purebred Labrador Retriever. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Guide Dog Mobility instructor Jason McKee with Victor the purebred Labrador Retriever. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 

Cocker Spaniels were in the top ten helping the heart rate drop to 63 BPM.

The result came as no surprise to Ebony Bunz from Guide Dogs Queensland, who said the breed was "extremely adaptable".

"They're such a good all-round dog, good size and good temperament," she said.

 

Most relaxing dog list
Most relaxing dog list

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Dogs breeds that lessen your stress

More Stories

dogs health lifestyle pets animals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        Premium Content William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        News “Even though he looked so healthy, his body was hiding something really sinister.” How you can help grant a wish for the bubbly little Bundy boy

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        Premium Content Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        News One escort has revealed how he turned to a controversial line of work because of a...

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        7+ EVENTS: How theatre back in the spotlight during pandemic

        Premium Content 7+ EVENTS: How theatre back in the spotlight during pandemic

        News Rather than Shakespeare in the Park, we’ve got it by the river with the Playhouse’s...

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM