Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paralysis ticks have already been detected this season so check your dogs and kids regularly.
Paralysis ticks have already been detected this season so check your dogs and kids regularly. Contributed
Pets & Animals

Dogs and children beware!

16th Oct 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TICK season has come early with a warm start to the season, and extra care is necessary to ensure pets and family don't become victims of these dangerous parasites.

Ticks pose a serious health risk to people and can be lethal for pets. The paralysis tick injects a neurotoxin into the bloodstream which can cause progressive paralysis.

Be sure to check your pets every day for these potential killers. Brush your fingers through their fur and feel for any bumps. Check behind ears, around the head and tail, under armpits, and between toes.

Ticks are black or dark brown in colour but turn a greyish-white after feeding. Removing embedded ticks is a delicate procedure, and attempting to remove them with tweezers creates a risk of inadvertently crushing the tick and causing further release of toxin, plus increases the possibility of infection at the bite site. We therefore recommend bringing your pets to us immediately if you find one.

If you find a tick on your pet, your family could also be at risk, and routine checking of children is also recommended. Immediate medical assistance should be sought if a tick is found on a child.

If you need emergency after-hours veterinary assistance contact Riverbank Animal Hospital on 6643 1700.

children dogs paralysis pets ticks
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Illegal dumping scam uncovered by new council staff

    premium_icon Illegal dumping scam uncovered by new council staff

    News TWO new illegal dumping officers have fined an offender in their first week on the job.

    Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    premium_icon Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    News A decision involving Pacific Tug’s application is expected within “coming weeks”.

    60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    premium_icon 60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    News A ‘devastating’ diagnosis shatters Bundaberg couple

    Former minister was briefed on Paradise Dam’s flaws

    premium_icon Former minister was briefed on Paradise Dam’s flaws

    News A former Energy and Water Supply Minister was briefed on Paradise Dam’s problems in...