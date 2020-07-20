Menu
This plant decided to grow at Workmans Beach.
News

Dog walker spots marijuana bush growing at the beach

Crystal Jones
20th Jul 2020 11:36 AM
A DOG walker made a startling discovery while walking along the beach.

Pavel Minichbauer‎ was strolling along Workmans Beach at Agnes Water when he spotted the green leaves of a rather curious bush.

“It is good to see the Workmans Beach camping area cleaned and rejuvenated,” he said.

“Although, some of the native weeds seem to be rather persistent,” he joked.

The young marijuana plant seems to have grown itself quite well in the sand.

Mr Minichbauer‎ said he took photos of the unusual find and shared them with the Agnes Water 1770 Community Facebook group before continuing to talk along with his dog.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said there had been no reports made regarding the plant.

Gladstone Regional Council recently reopened the Day Use Area at Workman’s Beach,

The area had previously been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The campgrounds will remain closed while the council explores options for managing this area.

