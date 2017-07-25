Dog trainer's warning: There's a rough side to dog parks

GOOD BOY: Dog trainer Tenille Williams, with rottweiler Diesel, says dog parks should not be treated like a free-for-all and owners need to use common sense.

WHEN Bundaberg Regional Council last month announced a new off-leash park in Bargara, dog owners howled with delight at the prospect of letting their fur babies run free.

But one expert has warned: not so fast.

Dog parks require "common sense” says Bundaberg dog trainer Tenille Williams, who is "50-50” in her support for the dog park.

"I'm not a 100% dog park advocate because there are so many risks involved,” the Dog Matters owner said.

"It's mostly the human factor - you can't rely on people to use common sense.”

While a doggy free-for-all might sound fun, it is not as natural as you might think.

Off-leash parks and have been described as "mosh pits for dogs”.

"People seem to think they can take any dog there so they take aggressive dogs,” Ms Williams said.

"Or they think 'Oh, it's fenced, so I'll take my dog that's difficult to call and let them run amok'.

"For most dogs it's quite stressful and overwhelming to be thrown in with a bunch of different dogs.

"If you throw all of them in off-lead, that can lead to fights as they get too excited.

"People talk about how great all the dog parks are in Brisbane but there are fights there all the time and there can be quite significant damage.

"There are deaths at dog parks.”

Parks can also carry the risk of disease, she said.

Viruses like parvo and giardia can travel through faeces while kennel cough can be transferred through saliva.

Ms Williams said she was very happy to see that the plans for the park included separate areas for small and large dogs.

"I submitted ... for that so that was good to see,” she said.

"I prefer off-leash beaches where there is more space, it is cleaner, and dogs have less fights there.”

Play and off-leash time is important, she said, but socialising your dog is best with dogs who are familiar.

"If it were me, I would only take my dog to the park if it was empty ... (or there were) dogs I know are the right temperament to socialise with,” she said.

"If you had one group of dogs getting to know each other each time, that would be fine.

"Dogs don't have to play with dogs they don't know to be happy dogs.”

Like children, dogs are impressionable and encounters can have a lasting impact, Ms Williams said.

"Set up a date with someone you know so they can run and play together,” she suggested.

"If you want to make friends, take it slow - maybe one on each side of the fence to see how they go.”

PARK TIPS