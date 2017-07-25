25°
News

Dog trainer's warning: There's a rough side to dog parks

Eliza Goetze
| 25th Jul 2017 6:53 PM
GOOD BOY: Dog trainer Tenille Williams, with rottweiler Diesel, says dog parks should not be treated like a free-for-all and owners need to use common sense.
GOOD BOY: Dog trainer Tenille Williams, with rottweiler Diesel, says dog parks should not be treated like a free-for-all and owners need to use common sense. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Bundaberg Regional Council last month announced a new off-leash park in Bargara, dog owners howled with delight at the prospect of letting their fur babies run free.

But one expert has warned: not so fast.

Dog parks require "common sense” says Bundaberg dog trainer Tenille Williams, who is "50-50” in her support for the dog park.

"I'm not a 100% dog park advocate because there are so many risks involved,” the Dog Matters owner said.

"It's mostly the human factor - you can't rely on people to use common sense.”

While a doggy free-for-all might sound fun, it is not as natural as you might think.

Off-leash parks and have been described as "mosh pits for dogs”.

"People seem to think they can take any dog there so they take aggressive dogs,” Ms Williams said.

"Or they think 'Oh, it's fenced, so I'll take my dog that's difficult to call and let them run amok'.

"For most dogs it's quite stressful and overwhelming to be thrown in with a bunch of different dogs.

"If you throw all of them in off-lead, that can lead to fights as they get too excited.

"People talk about how great all the dog parks are in Brisbane but there are fights there all the time and there can be quite significant damage.

"There are deaths at dog parks.”

Parks can also carry the risk of disease, she said.

Viruses like parvo and giardia can travel through faeces while kennel cough can be transferred through saliva.

Ms Williams said she was very happy to see that the plans for the park included separate areas for small and large dogs.

"I submitted ... for that so that was good to see,” she said.

"I prefer off-leash beaches where there is more space, it is cleaner, and dogs have less fights there.”

Play and off-leash time is important, she said, but socialising your dog is best with dogs who are familiar.

"If it were me, I would only take my dog to the park if it was empty ... (or there were) dogs I know are the right temperament to socialise with,” she said.

"If you had one group of dogs getting to know each other each time, that would be fine.

"Dogs don't have to play with dogs they don't know to be happy dogs.”

Like children, dogs are impressionable and encounters can have a lasting impact, Ms Williams said.

"Set up a date with someone you know so they can run and play together,” she suggested.

"If you want to make friends, take it slow - maybe one on each side of the fence to see how they go.”

PARK TIPS

  • Be wary: don't rely on others having safe dogs
  • Organise play dates with people you know
  • Don't take aggressive or disobedient dogs
  • Do use separate areas for small and large dogs
Bundaberg News Mail
Ute slap 'triggered' Cenny bouncer, jurors told

Ute slap 'triggered' Cenny bouncer, jurors told

HOTEL bouncer Christian Anderson is on trial accused of punching and kicking the face of a backpacker who slapped his beloved red ute outside the Central Hotel.

Pensioner loses wheels after being nabbed twice

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Car impounded

Yes, Bundaberg had an oyster saloon in 1911

OLDEN DAYS: A fruit and vegetable seller in Bundaberg. Maureen Kimber found these undated pictures in her grandmother's photo collection.

The retail world was a different one back then

New fruit and veg stand to pop up

Kylie Jackson and Bree Grima from BFVG.

Buy direct from farmers

Local Partners

Meet the Bundy servo making life easier for the community

SERVO'S exclusive driveway service for the members of the Bundaberg community is winner with locals.

Call for blood and plasma donations in Bundaberg

SLEEVES UP: Martin Kelly reassures Rachael Middleton as she gives blood as part of the Red Cross Blood donation drive. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Roll up your sleeves

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Ten things to do in Bundy this weekend

DAZZLING DISPLAY: Fireworks will light up the sky at Bargara tomorrow night from 7pm.

Fireworks spectacular, raft race, sewing bee and more

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $178,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

LARGE OPEN PLAN LIVING WITH RAKED CEILINGS IN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

8/56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property is jam packed with...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home