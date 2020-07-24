WATCH: Dog squad training gets real as man runs from police

WHAT started out as training for police dog Scud and his handler quickly became a foot-chase ending in a lake at Baldwin Swamp.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said a man was arrested after fleeing police in Bundaberg overnight.

The spokesperson said around 11.10pm, police dog Scud and his handler were carrying out training when they observed a man running along FE Walker St.

"The officer called for the man to stop however he continued running," the spokesperson said.

"PD Scud and the officer followed the man, who, on multiple occasions, refused requests to stop.

"The man fled into Baldwin Swamp Environment Park, scaling a fence and running through dense bushland."

PD Scud and the officer continued following the man on foot for 15 minutes until they apprehended him in a lake.

A 36-year-old Bundaberg man has been charged in relation to outstanding matters.