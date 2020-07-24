Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police dog training turned pursuit
News

WATCH: Dog squad training gets real as man runs from police

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
24th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started out as training for police dog Scud and his handler quickly became a foot-chase ending in a lake at Baldwin Swamp.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said a man was arrested after fleeing police in Bundaberg overnight.

The spokesperson said around 11.10pm, police dog Scud and his handler were carrying out training when they observed a man running along FE Walker St.

"The officer called for the man to stop however he continued running," the spokesperson said.

"PD Scud and the officer followed the man, who, on multiple occasions, refused requests to stop.

"The man fled into Baldwin Swamp Environment Park, scaling a fence and running through dense bushland."

PD Scud and the officer continued following the man on foot for 15 minutes until they apprehended him in a lake.

A 36-year-old Bundaberg man has been charged in relation to outstanding matters.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
baldwin swamp bundaberg dog squad police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

        premium_icon Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

        Crime A brief of evidence has been ordered for a South Burnett man charged with serious sexual offences.

        ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        premium_icon ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        News More lockdowns likely as state battled COVID-19

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News Health Minister, CHO on COVID latest