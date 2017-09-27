Dog squad called in for search after stolen car crash

TRACKING DOWN: The dog squad took part in yesterday's search.

BUNDABERG police and dog squad officers surrounded a block in Avoca after a juvenile wanted by police was seen in the area.

Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said the juvenile was wanted in relation to incidents in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, including the serious assault of a female police officer in Hervey Bay on Friday.

The officer was assaulted by one of three people who were involved in a crash while driving a car stolen from Bundaberg.

The vehicle hit the gutter, flipped and crashed through a fence before landing on its roof in the paddock, about 6.45pm on Friday.

The "generally quiet neighbourhood" described by residents was swarming with police officers this morning.

Det Sgt Self said police were unable to find the male during an initial search but he was found during a second search and was helping police with inquiries.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.