Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dog squad was called in to apprehend a man charged with allegedly evading police on a stolen motorbike overnight.
A dog squad was called in to apprehend a man charged with allegedly evading police on a stolen motorbike overnight.
News

Dog squad called in for alleged Coast car thief

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Sep 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE dog squad was called in after a man allegedly evaded police on a stolen motorbike in Pomona overnight.

At about 9.15pm, the man was spotted allegedly driving the bike on the wrong side of the Connection Road, Pomona.

Officers activated lights and sirens before the motorist turned down Bakers Road and Enchelmeier Road, police allege.

Police allege the motorbike rider headed along a track before hit a barbed wire fence and the man took off on foot.

The dog squad was required to apprehend the man. 

A 38-year-old Torquay man has been charged with one count of dangerous driving, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property, unlicensed driving, possession of dangerous drug (amphetamine) and evade police.   He has also been charged with two counts of assault police and four counts of obstruct police.   The man suffered non life-threatening injuries to his neck and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains.

The man has been charged and will front Maroochydore Magistrates Court at a later date. 

More Stories

dog squad evade police police pomona sunshine coast police susnhine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Questions over QBuild's ability to create jobs

    premium_icon Questions over QBuild's ability to create jobs

    Politics THE state’s announcement to restore QBuild may not create new jobs as is intended.

    Bundy club to cut pokies, add VIP lounge in $2.5 revamp

    premium_icon Bundy club to cut pokies, add VIP lounge in $2.5 revamp

    News A Bundy sports club has lodged an application for an estimated $2.5 million...

    Teen guilty over drugs, explosives, stolen jewellery

    premium_icon Teen guilty over drugs, explosives, stolen jewellery

    News Taylor Jae Daniel left court a lucky woman after walking infacing a laundry list of...

    Threat to councillor roles

    premium_icon Threat to councillor roles

    News Bundaberg’s deputy mayor said there was uncertainty of how local government laws...