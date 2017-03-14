Dog spooked as cars collide, witness tells of hearing 'bang'

A CRASH has left a man injured, two cars damaged and a pet dog very spooked.

The collision happened on Takalvan St at around noon between a Nissan 4WD and a silver Commodore sedan.

Witness and first on the scene Mark Sommer said he was sitting in his home listening to music when the commotion unfolded.

Witness talks about crash: A witness talks about the crash on Takalvan St.

"I looked out my lounge room window and here's a Commodore and a Nissan ute that had crashed out the front," he said.

Mr Sommer ran over to the scene to help the occupants of the vehicle and said one man had a "fairly decent gash on his leg".

He said a woman from Bundaberg Regional Council also stopped to assist those involved in the crash.

"She wrapped his leg up...I yelled out to the other guy to see if he was okay...," Mr Sommer said.

"One vehicle was sitting up in the middle island and the other one was against the lamp post."

Emergency crews responded to the two-car crash and a towing company removed the two cars from the scene.

A pet dog, believed to be owned by the occupant of the Commodore, hid under bushes before being reunited with his owner.