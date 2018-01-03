Dog sniffs out MDMA and ice

SNIFFER: Police dogs have been deployed to help with the fight against drug driving.

JOEL Wasson spent a night in the Bundaberg police watch-house cell so a magistrate could think over the appropriate sentence for his drug offending.

When Wasson returned to the dock the next day his freedom was reinstated, with magistrate Neil Lavaring telling him that a sentence of imprisonment "was close to the line".

Wasson, 27, had the day before pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a series of offences including three counts of being in possession of a dangerous drug; possession of drug utensils; drug driving; unlawful possession of a weapon; contravening a police direction; and contravening a probation order.

Prosecutor, Steven Bardini said police stopped Wasson's ute just before midnight on Saturday, February 25.

He tested positive to having cannabis and methylamphetamine in his system.

Sergeant Bardini said that at 12.05am on February 26 a drug detention dog found a tin with a clip seal bag that held a small rock crystal.

And 22 tablets were found.

"He says the crystal was ice and the tablets MDMA. And that he has a drug problem", Sgt Bardini said.

Then on July 17 at 7.20am during a search at his home police found a small amount of crystal substance amphetamine in Wasson's pants.

A small amount of cannabis, methamphetamine, a coffee grinder, scales, and water pipe were found in his garage or ute.

And a black credit card knife was seized from his wallet.

Other offences were also detailed by Sgt Bardini.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said Wasson was young fellow who obviously had an ongoing problem with drugs.

The amounts were small and for his personal use, Mr Messenger saying Wasson was now responding to supervision while on probation.

"He is getting help. Everyone is bending over backwards to support him. It is disappointing when he reoffends," Mr Messenger said.

Mr Lavaring said it was to his credit that Wasson had improved his performance on an existing probation order (until January).

He instigated a new 18 month probation order and fined Wasson $1800.

He was disqualified from driving for four months.