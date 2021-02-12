Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice.
Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice.
Crime

Dog sex extortion accused will plead guilty to bail breach

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay man accused of bestiality with, and later extortion against, his former girlfriend will plead guilty to breaching bail.

The man, in his 30s, was granted freedom after two failed attempts but he must abide by 16 strict conditions.

He is facing a string of serious charges that allegedly occurred over two separate time frames and are linked.

Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice between December 2019 and January 2020.

It is understood the man is contesting these allegations.

 

More stories:

Couple could face hefty legal bill over school fee saga

Judge notes link between ice and 'deviant sexual' behaviour

Father of six allegedly caught raping his own daughter

 

It is then alleged he later tried to bribe the woman to drop a domestic violence order against him by threatening to post the bestiality video on social media.

He is charged with extortion, threatening to distribute intimate images, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking and breaching a domestic violence order between March and May 2020.

The case was briefly raised during a committal mention in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday when his lawyer Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client had been willing to enter a plea of guilty to the breach of bail at its first mention last month.

The court heard the plea was pushed back as the totality of any offending may need to be considered in relation to penalty.

Ms Morton said there was ongoing communication with prosecution about the case and asked for it to be adjourned.

The case will be mentioned next month.

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

mackay courthouse mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        BARGARA GROW ROOM: Man jailed after raid reveals drugs, cash

        Premium Content BARGARA GROW ROOM: Man jailed after raid reveals drugs, cash

        News He failed to convince a judge an elaborate hydroponic set-up and kilos of marijuana...

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘We’ve got nothing else’: Sugar prices ride on WTO decision

        Premium Content ‘We’ve got nothing else’: Sugar prices ride on WTO decision

        Rural The next step in Australia’s fight to make India scrap its grower subsidies and...

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        BEACH REPORT: Be on blue bottle watch as winds change

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Be on blue bottle watch as winds change

        News Where the conditions for swimming and surfing will be best this weekend.

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM