Police have set up a crime scene in the Perth suburb of Morley after a incident earlier in the evening on Halvorson Rd. Picture: 7News

Forensic police are at the scene of a suspected murder in Perth's north eastern suburbs where the body of a man, aged in his 50s, was found.

Officers were called to a property on Halvorson Rd in Morley just after 8pm on Monday where they made the grim discovery.

A crime scene has been established and the property locked down.

A 36-year-old man is assisting police with their inquiries.

The matter was initially listed in the police system as an animal issue and a council ranger was called to seize a large dog.

Police have not yet revealed how the dog is linked to the investigation.

The City of Bayswater said it could not comment.

Titan Wiwanno, who lives opposite the home, said he did not know his neighbour well but he seemed like "a pretty nice guy".

Mr Wiwanno confirmed a big dog lived at the property.

He said he never saw the dog but it barked loudly and often.

Police are continuing to speak with residents who may have witnessed or heard something.

"The circumstances surrounding what's occurred here are still unknown," a police spokesman said at the scene.

"At this stage, WA Police are taking a cautious approach."

At least one neighbour is believed to have passed on CCTV footage from their home to detectives.

Anyone with information about the man's death is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Dog seized at suspected murder scene