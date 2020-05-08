Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
News

Dog parks get green light to reopen

by Isabella Magee
8th May 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOG parks have been given the all clear to reopen from Friday.

Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.

But the council is stressing dog owners continue safe social distancing and hygiene while using the areas while also urging people keep walking their dogs in areas other than off-leash parks.

Foreshore dog off-leash areas and designated unfenced dog off-leash areas are still open, as they have were not shut during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The council said it is working closely with the Federal Government and Queensland Health, following expert health advice to help minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Dog parks get green light to reopen

coronavirus dog parks editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Detective recalls investigation into Caroline’s murder

        premium_icon Detective recalls investigation into Caroline’s murder

        Crime “The day Previte was found guilty was one of the most satisfying in my 23-year career as a police officer.”

        Caroline Stuttle's murderer wins freedom

        premium_icon Caroline Stuttle's murderer wins freedom

        Crime 'His life sentence is over but ours will last forever.’

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Mayor reacts to release of Caroline Stuttle’s killer

        premium_icon Mayor reacts to release of Caroline Stuttle’s killer

        News ‘She will always be remembered for her warmth, intelligence and compassion.’