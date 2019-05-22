Menu
A Monto resident is upset about cats annoying his dogs and getting them in trouble with council.
Council News

Dog owner wild as cats get his pets in trouble with council

22nd May 2019 12:33 PM
MONTO resident Andrew Antcliff admits his two dogs bark at "their own shadows”.

But he says the problem is exacerbated by roaming cats, which he believes should be treated the same as dogs, requiring registration and regulation, and microchipping if they aren't indoor cats.

"I get a phone call from council saying 'your dogs are annoying' but they are barking at cats which don't get in trouble,” he said.

"Roaming dogs are a problem but it's all right for cats to roam. If there's a rule for one, why should there be a different rule for the other? A cat is just as big as a maltese (dog).”

Mr Antcliff said dog owners looked after their pets more vigilantly than cat owners did.

"I don't see cat owners with bags cleaning up after their cats.”

He said this was a concern because of parasites contained in cat faeces, particularly toxoplasma gondii, which can manifest itself as toxoplasmosis in humans and is especially harmful to pregnant women.

Another issue he identified was the effect on native wildlife of predation by domestic cats.

Although feral cats are by far the worst offenders, research in The Conversation estimated domestic cats killed about 61million birds annually in Australia.

Mr Antcliff said if the council regulated cats as it did dogs, it would also create a new revenue stream.

