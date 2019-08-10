Dog miraculously found unharmed inside burnt down home

A newly renovated house burnt down in Loganholme on Curve Ave. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien

A NEWLY renovated house has burnt down in Loganholme.

Firefighters arrived at the Curve Ave home about 11am but couldn't save the home.

Neighbour's said a family with young children escaped, but a dog was missing.

As smoke blanketed the Drews Road side of Loganholme, a man out looking for the lost pet said it was a black "kelpie-like" dog.

Hours later, a female dog named Henretta was found hiding under the cushions on a couch inside the house, unharmed.

The family cat, Boots, is still missing.

The man said he heard a bang earlier this morning and thought the wind had blown a neighbour's door shut.

Jarrod Barlow, 28, said his mother Lee Ellison, owned the house but wasn't home at the time.

He said a house guest was the only one home at the time.

"I was on my way to work when mum rang me and said the house was on fire so I'd better come home," he said.

"I didnt think it was as bad as it was, but she was in hysterics so that made me believe her."

The plasterer, who said he was in shock, was not yet aware of the cause of the blaze.

"I've heard a TV exploded and caused the fire, but not 100 per cent sure," he said.

Mr Barlow's 12-year-old brother, Jaxon Sillars, said all he had left was his phone and the clothes he was wearing.